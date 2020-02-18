Tap Achieves Market Cap of $84.92 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $84.92 million and approximately $842,875.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00049753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00482148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.16 or 0.06452954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00067295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005207 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010287 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

