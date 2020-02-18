TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). TapImmune reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TapImmune.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TapImmune from to and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.51.

Shares of TapImmune stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 7,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,656. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TapImmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

