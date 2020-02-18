TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.01. 88,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,428. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

