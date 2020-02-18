Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 527.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after acquiring an additional 191,135 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,295,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,380,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 112,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 0.58.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

