Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 252,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 237,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.70. 32,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

