Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.26 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 299,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 253,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. EQT Co. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

