Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 214,586 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $186,854 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 226,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.