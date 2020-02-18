Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 19,243 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 619.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 748.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ResMed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ResMed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ResMed by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $176.11. 13,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.81 and a 1 year high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,273 shares of company stock worth $5,582,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.