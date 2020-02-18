Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 162,932 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. 166,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

