Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at $14,756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 171.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

