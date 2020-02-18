TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.76

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and traded as low as $25.60. TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 9,421 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

