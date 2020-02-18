TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$53.73 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$45.69 and a 12-month high of C$55.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.582 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 76.70%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

