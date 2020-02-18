Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $237.77

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $237.77 and traded as high as $258.80. Tesco shares last traded at $257.40, with a volume of 8,007,882 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

