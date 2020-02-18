The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $466.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

