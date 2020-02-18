Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.27% of Thermon Group worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of THR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,105. The company has a market cap of $704.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

