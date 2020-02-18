Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $23,679.00 and approximately $11,370.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000996 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00088795 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,744.00 or 1.00169392 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000544 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

