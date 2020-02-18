Thrive Token Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $312,985.00 and $7,702.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00492819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.95 or 0.06298845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00066135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028013 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

