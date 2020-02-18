TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 235.50 ($3.10), approximately 224,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 251,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50 ($3.16).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIFS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 279.60 ($3.68).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 211.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

