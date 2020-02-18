TI Trust Inc. Invests $61,000 in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.26.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.76. 3,147,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,817. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.