TI Trust Inc. Invests $89,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 866,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 840,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 7,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

