TI Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after buying an additional 606,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

GE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,243,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.