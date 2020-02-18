TI Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 636.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 988,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,050. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

