TI Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,126 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 323,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 264,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85.

