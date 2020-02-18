TI Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 565 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $152,886,000 after purchasing an additional 702,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 147,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

American Express stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 213,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,395. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

