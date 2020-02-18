TI Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 710 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.65. 2,870,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day moving average of $289.11. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $341.04. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

