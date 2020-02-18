TI Trust Inc. Takes $106,000 Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.42. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

