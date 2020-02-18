TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:TTP)

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:TTP opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

