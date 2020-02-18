Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 27,921 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 939,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 109,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.80. 69,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,540. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.45 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

