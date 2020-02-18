Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 56,743 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.35% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,229. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

