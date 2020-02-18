Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 209.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,072,000.

PSI traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $71.61. 4,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

