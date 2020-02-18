Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 66,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. 6,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $59.14.

