Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 375.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.87. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,155. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $132.51 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31.

