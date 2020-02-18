Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 58,401 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 4,907.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.73% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 42.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 27,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $66.67.

