Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 9,691 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 250.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.32. 4,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,988. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.42.

