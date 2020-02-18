Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 190,747 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

XME stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

