Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $19.78 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,783,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 74,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,068. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.