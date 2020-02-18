Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires Shares of 6,650 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,606,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,449,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,863,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244,730. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

