TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.89

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 44681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

