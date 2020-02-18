Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.