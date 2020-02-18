TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.14-3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.857-2.872 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.69-0.70 EPS.

TRU stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.