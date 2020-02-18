TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $681-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.52 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.18 EPS.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,565. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.