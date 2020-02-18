TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. TRI Pointe Group posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 822,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

