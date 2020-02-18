TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

TPH stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

