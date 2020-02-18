Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

TPCO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 793,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $9,986,016.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 116,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

