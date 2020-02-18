Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Twilio worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 40.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $2,470,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $1,601,459.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,420 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 929,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,409. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

