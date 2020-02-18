Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after buying an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,014,000 after purchasing an additional 179,808 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Twilio by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Twilio by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 493,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,472,000 after purchasing an additional 116,052 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,409. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,663,615.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,788 shares of company stock worth $13,717,420 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

