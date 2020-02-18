Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $3,728.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

