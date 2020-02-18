UBS Group Increases T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $112.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $96.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,157,368,000 after purchasing an additional 287,303 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.