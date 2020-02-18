UNICORN Token (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,463.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $150,143.00 and approximately $6,463.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

