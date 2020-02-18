Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,900 by Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 5,350 ($70.38) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,698.18 ($61.80).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,633 ($60.94). 1,481,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,944 ($51.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,461.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,679.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

